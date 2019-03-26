Football: Reliable Giroud strikes again as France beat Iceland

France's forward Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group H qualification football match between France and Iceland at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on March 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - Olivier Giroud once again proved invaluable for France, netting his 35th international goal as the world champions demolished Iceland 4-0 at home in their second Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday (March 25).

Giroud, now alone in third place on France's all-time scoring list, added to Samuel Umtiti's early opener in the second half before Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann rounded off a routine win to put France on six points in Group H.

Turkey emerged as France's main rivals in the group when they thrashed Moldova 4-0 thanks to a Cenk Tosun double after beating Albania 3-0 last Friday.

Albania have three points like Iceland, after snatching a 2-0 away win against Andorra.

