Football: Reds on fire for unbeaten run in title chase, say former Liverpool players

SINGAPORE - Liverpool lost only one out of 38 matches and still finished second to Manchester City last season, and if it takes an unbeaten run for the Reds to finally win an English Premier League (EPL) title, their former left-back John Arne Riise believes Jurgen Klopp's men can do just that.

"They can do it because they have a team that are good enough to be unbeaten for a season, said the 38-year-old Norwegian at the Battle of the Reds pre-match press conference held at the Kallang Wave Mall on Monday (Sept 23).

"Winning so many league games in a row now, their confidence is going to be really high.

"The big thing for me is them winning on a bad day. They were not at their best against Chelsea but still won against a big team. That proves a lot to the fans and the media that Liverpool are there to win games."

Riise, as well as former Liverpool midfielder Vladimir Smicer, will be in town to play in the Nov 16 Battle of the Reds, a Masters event featuring former Liverpool, Manchester United and Singapore players.

In a separate phone interview, Smicer said: "Only small teams set small targets. It already looks like a two-horse race with Manchester City, and with the margin so fine last season, Liverpool must aim to improve and reduced the number of dropped points."

Only Arsenal managed to accomplish the feat in the EPL as they won the league in 2003/04, but Liverpool have gotten off to a perfect start this season, winning all of their first six games to build a five-point lead over the Citizens.

However, both Riise and Smicer still think City are the team to beat, although they reckon Liverpool will have learnt from past experiences.

"The players, manager and club know what they need to do - beat City," said Riise, who added that Liverpool now have the fear factor usually associated with champions.

However, Smicer pointed to a hectic schedule that includes December's Club World Cup as a potential stumbling block. The 46-year-old Cxech said "playing in five competitions could be tricky" as players could get fatigued and pick up injuries.

Noting the Reds' possible defensive frailties, Riise said: "Liverpool's strengths are their full-backs bombing forward and creating all the assists and crosses. But it could also be a weakness when they leave gaps behind and don't get enough cover.

"When they meet teams like City or Arsenal, they will know how to exploit such weaknesses so Liverpool have to set up a little differently."

While there has been tension between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah with the former reportedly unhappy with Salah's selfish play in the 3-0 win over Burnley, both former players believe that it is water under the bridge for the African superstars.

Riise is no stranger to such situations as former team-mate Craig Bellamy had once struck him with a golf club, before assisting the former's winner against Barcelona at Nou Camp days later in 2007.

He said: "Such rivalry happens. Players are selfish. They want to score goals, they want to do their best for themselves and the team. I like to see these things because it shows it means something to them, that Mane and Salah want to score and win."

Smicer added: "As long as they are playing and performing regularly, I don't see a problem. Along with Firminho, they are Liverpool's biggest assets. At least one of them scores in each league game so far this season. With them in the team, Liverpool play really well offensively and can beat every team in the league."

