Football: Real Madrid rescue 2-2 draw with Elche

Real Madrid's Eder Militao scores their second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
2 min ago

MADRID (REUTERS) - LaLiga leaders Real Madrid fought back from two goals down at home to rescue a 2-2 draw against lowly Elche on Sunday (Jan 23) thanks to a last-gasp Eder Militao goal in stoppage time.

Real Madrid wasted a golden opportunity to widen the gap at the top of the table after second-placed Sevilla stumbled at home with a draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Real have 50 points from 22 games, four ahead of Sevilla.

Elche opened a two-goal lead with Lucas Boye netting in the first half and Pere Milla scoring after the break.

Luka Modric reduced the deficit with a penalty after 82 minutes and Vinicius Junior found Militao inside the six-yard box in the 92nd minute and he headed the equaliser.

More On This Topic
Football: Hazard extra-time goal sends 10-man Real Madrid through in Copa del Rey
Football: Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top