Football: Outpouring of tributes from players, Brazilians for soccer great Pele

LONDON - Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. Following are reactions to his death:

Lula, President-elect of Brazil

I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn’t have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, on Instagram

Pele: Immortal - forever with us

Former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff

Thank you, Pele! Thank you for the smiles you provided. For the tears of emotion. For the cries of goal. Thank you for the joy you gave the Brazilian people and the people of the world. No one has been a king so loved. I convey to the Brazilian women and to his family my immense sorrow.

Brazil forward Neymar

Before Pele, “10“ was just a number.

I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life.

But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete.

I’d say before Pele, football was just a sport.

Pele changed everything.

He turned football into art, into entertainment.

He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially:

It gave visibility to Brazil.

Football and Brazil have elevated their status thanks to the King!

He’s gone, but his magic will remain.

Pele is ETERNAL!!