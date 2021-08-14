Football: Raphael Varane paraded at Old Trafford after signing 4-year deal at Manchester United

MANCHESTER (AFP) - Raphael Varane was paraded as a new Manchester United player ahead of their Premier League season opener against Leeds after signing a four-year contract with the Red Devils on Saturday (Aug 14).

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Raphael Varane, keeping him at the club until June 2025," United said in a statement.

United announced a deal had been struck to sign the France international from Real Madrid on July 27, but the completion of the 28-year-old's signing was delayed by the need for a visa, coronavirus isolation and a medical check.

The delay meant he was not registered in time to make his debut against Leeds.

But he was given a huge ovation by the 76,000 crowd inside Old Trafford as he entered the field minutes before kick-off.

"Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn't turn down," said Varane.

"There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I'm joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies."

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Varane won four Champions League and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid during 10 years in the Spanish capital.