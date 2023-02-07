Football: Queiroz named as new Qatar coach

New Qatar coach Carlos Queiroz has been to the World Cup four times. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

DOHA – Qatar have appointed Carlos Queiroz as coach until the end of the 2026 World Cup, the country’s football association (QFA) said on Monday.

The Portuguese, who will be 70 on March 1, has been to the World Cup four times, three with Iran where he was in charge for nearly a decade in two different spells.

Queiroz takes over from Spaniard Felix Sanchez, whose contract was not renewed after Qatar lost all three of their group matches when they hosted the World Cup in November-December.

Queiroz left Iran after the team also failed to get past the group stage.

“Official: Carlos Queiroz is the new head coach for Al-Annabi,” the Qatar Football Association said on Twitter, using the national team’s nickname.

“We wish the Portuguese coach all the best with our national team.”

Growing speculation had linked Queiroz to the Qatar post after he said on his Instagram account last week that he was starting “a new journey” and thanked Iran fans for their “loyal” support.

Queiroz managed Iran at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He was in charge of Portugal in 2010 and led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 Finals, but stepped down before the tournament.

The Portuguese was also coach of the United Arab Emirates, Colombia and Egypt as well as Real Madrid and assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Queiroz takes charge of a side likely to need major rebuilding after coming in for stinging criticism over their World Cup performance.

Defender Abdelkarim Hassan left for Kuwait after being booted out of his Al Sadd side because of his reaction to the defeats.

The Qatar FA has threatened to block Hassan’s switch however, and the dispute could go to Fifa. Other national players have also been sanctioned since the World Cup. AFP

More On This Topic
World Cup: Iran's Queiroz dismisses 'mental games', hopes for less politics at next tournament
Football: United States national team crisis deepens as top officials quit

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top