Football: Quak inspires Lion City to 4-1 win over Balestier Khalsa

SINGAPORE- The 2021 Singapore Premier League (SPL) is shaping up to be a record year for Lion City Sailors forward Gabriel Quak, who is aiming to build on his success from last season, when he won the league's Player of The Year award.

The 30-year-old continued his fine start to his campaign with his seventh goal of the season as he inspired the Lion City Sailors to a 4-1 victory over Balestier Khalsa at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Sunday night (April 18).

Quak, who had five goals and seven assists to his name last season, is already on course to break his career-best tally in the league, a nine-goal haul he notched in 2019 with Warriors FC.

And he delivered his best strike of the season on Sunday in the sixth minute, striking a first-time volley from almost 20 yards out off a cross from Naqiuddin Eunos to put the ball into the top corner and out of goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam's reach.

The Sailors, who also handed debuts to two 18-year-olds, Aniq Raushan and Glenn Ong, doubled their lead in the 18th minute with another superb strike. This time, it was Shahdan Sulaiman, whose free kick from just outside the area left Zaiful rooted.

The Tigers then scored their only goal in the 25th minute with a lovely effort of their own. Kristijan Krajcek followed up his initial effort by lobbing the ball over Hassan Sunny in goal.

The hosts then turned it on in the second half to pull away from their opponents. Two minutes after the break, Quak turned provider and laid the ball onto the path of Stipe Plazibat for the Croat to tap into the net. Saifullah Akbar wrapped up the win in the 51st minute with their fourth goal.

Quak said: "When you win something like this(player of the year), it can go both ways. You can let it get to your head but I told mysef, to stay grounded and try to improve because I know that eyes will be on me and people will be wondering, 'where does he go from here'.

"So I'm just happy that the start has been good so far and I hope that I can go on and on from here."

Balestier head coach Marko Kraljevic said their rivals were the "better team", adding: "When we lost possession, the transition from attack to defence was too slow from us. Overall, I thought the boys did okay but their first two goals were fantastic and it's very difficult to defend that."

With Sunday's win, the Sailors are now second in the league with 14 points, just three behind table toppers Albirex Niigata.

Analysis

Game after game, Quak continues to silence the doubters who said his fine 2020 campaign was a flash in the pan. Once again, he was in scintillating form as he weaved his way past the Tigers' defence.

His opening goal was one to savour but what was telling about his strike was the supreme confidence he had to take it on.

A first-time volley from a distance is not one that most players are capable of, let alone confident to take on and yet Quak's lethal finish comes as no surprise to those who have been watching his rise.

In the past, his movements were too predictable but in recent years, he has shown his capabilities and appears to be a game changer for the Sailors.

It helps too as well that he has grown as a leader too. As seen in this match, he continuously guided young debutants Ong and Aniq even when they lost out in challenges.

The only player to win consecutive Player of the Year gongs in the local league was Aleksandar Duric in 2007 and 2008. If Quak continues in this form, he could win it again.

His younger teammates Aniq and Ong performed well in their debuts and did not look out of place among their senior colleagues. Starting at right-back and central midfield respectively, both were crucial in the defending and attacking actions for the Sailors. In fact, Ong's interception to win possession was the start of Sailors' move for the fourth goal.