Football: Qatar World Cup may allow rainbow flags, political protests

LONDON – Spectators at the Qatar World Cup could be allowed to stage peaceful protests, promote LGBTQ rights and even kiss in public.

A presentation created by organisers detailed policing procedures that guide security officials to exercise “less intervention, more mediation” and practise “leniency towards behaviours that do not threaten physical integrity or property”.

Specifically, police officers are not to approach, detain or prosecute people displaying rainbow flags – a globally recognised symbol of LGBTQ pride – or disrupt fans marching and chanting in the streets. The presentation, seen by Bloomberg, also instructs security forces to leave protesters alone unless they create a “security issue”.

The guidelines could still change before the World Cup begins on Nov 20. But if implemented they would mark a shift in policy for Qatar, which has faced criticism from activists, players, and foreign government officials about its record on policies that limit rights of women and LGBTQ people. The government has previously pledged it will welcome visitors of all sexual orientations, as long as they abide by a general rule against displays of public affection that also applies to heterosexual couples.

Several organisations are responsible for organising the World Cup, including Fifa, Qatari security and logistic committees, as well as the government. The presentation describes the guidelines as being aligned with the Safety and Security Operations Committee, an entity made up of officials from Fifa and the Qatar Ministry of Interior created to manage security at the tournament.

“It’s important that the Qatari authorities issue a moratorium to charges that discriminate or criminalise peaceful exercise of human rights, but this should apply to all, not just to visiting fans, and be a first step towards repealing such crimes altogether,” said Rothna Begum, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch.

In addition, Begum urged Qatari authorities to “make clear that women will not face prosecution” if they report sexual violence or seek medical treatment since these types of crimes typically increase at major sporting events.

While organisers had insisted that people of all nationalities, religions and sexual orientations would be welcome at the event, they have previously held back from providing details about how they will deal with those who do not respect the country’s laws and customs.

The presentation lays out a four-tier category of offences, with penalties spanning no action, a warning, a fine and prosecution. It also refers to an online portal for reporting human-rights grievances.

Drunk fans, even those intoxicated enough to warrant time in ‘sobering tents’, will not face legal action unless they have been driving or committing other offences while under the influence.

“Spectators taking clothes off to reveal intimate body parts may be asked to put the clothing back on,” the document says. BLOOMBERG