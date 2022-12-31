Football: Qatar splits with coach Sanchez after World Cup defeats

DOHA - World Cup hosts Qatar announced on Friday that national coach Felix Sanchez had been let go with the end of his contract after the team’s dismal World Cup where they failed to get a point from their group games.

The Qatar Football Association said it had decided “not to extend Felix Sanchez’s contract as head coach of the Qatar national team. We are grateful for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

The Spaniard’s latest deal with Qatar finishes on Dec 31 but his future had been doubt after the Gulf state, which spent tens of billions of dollars preparing for the World Cup, failed to reach the second round.

The team were hidden away in training camps in Europe for months before the start of the tournament and there has since been criticism of the tactic.

The QFA praised the work of the 47-year-old former Barcelona staffer who had been in Qatar since 2006.

“We had some wonderful years together, filled with many amazing moments, that will live forever in the history of Qatari football. Thank you for everything, Mr Sanchez!” the QFA said on Twitter.

Sanchez became national coach in 2017 and guided them to victory in the Asian Cup two years later.

But they never recovered after a disastrous start in the World Cup opening game which they lost to Ecuador.

They joined South Africa from 2010 as the only hosts to be dumped out at the first hurdle.