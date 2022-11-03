Football: PSG win 2-1 at Juventus to finish second in Champions League group

TURIN, Italy - A second-half goal by defender Nuno Mendes earned Paris St Germain a 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday but rivals Benfica topped Group H thanks to more away goals scored in all games.

Benfica thrashed Maccabi Haifa 6-1 in the other group game and the Portuguese and French teams ended level on 14 points, having drawn their two head-to-heads 1-1 and with a goal difference of nine.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in Turin in the 13th minute when he received the ball from Leo Messi and dodged through Juve’s defence to unleash a low shot inside the far post.

Juventus levelled shortly before halftime after Juan Cuadrado sent the ball into the six-yard box with a diving header and defender Leonardo Bonucci tapped it in for an equaliser.

PSG sealed the win in the 69th minute when Mbappe found Mendes with an excellent cross between two Juve players for the substitute to score within one minute of coming on.

Juventus secured the Europa League spot, finishing third on three points. REUTERS