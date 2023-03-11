Football: PSG to submit bid for Stade de France

PARIS - Paris St Germain will submit a bid for the country’s largest stadium, the Stade de France, the Ligue 1 champions said on Friday as they look to move from their Parc des Princes home.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Parc des Princes was not for sale, which prompted PSG to say in January that they would explore “alternative options” for their home stadium.

The Stade de France hosted the soccer World Cup final in 1998 and three Champions League finals since 2000, including last year’s showpiece in which Real Madrid beat Liverpool.

The stadium has a capacity of around 80,000.

A PSG spokesman told Reuters the capital club will submit a bid for the Stade de France but added that their preferred option remains a “renovated” Parc des Princes.

The Parc des Princes, owned by the Paris city council, has been PSG’s home since they entered the top-flight in 1974.

In 2013, PSG reached an agreement with the Paris City Council to extend their lease until 2043, following which they completed a €75 million upgrade of the stadium over three years.

The Ligue 1 side also announced their intent to commit an additional €500 million towards the Parc des Princes’ renovations, but only if they owned the stadium.

French media reported that PSG put forward an offer to buy the Parc des Princes in November last year but PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in an interview with Marca that the club did not feel welcome at the stadium.