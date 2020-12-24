Football: PSG sack German coach Tuchel and may turn to Allegri or Pochettino, say reports

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - French Ligue 1 football champions Paris Saint-Germain have sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel after a challenging two years, French paper L'Equipe and German paper Bild reported.

Among the leading candidates to replace the 47-year-old are ex-Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He received his marching orders despite garnering a domestic French treble last season but failed in his key target of winning PSG's first Champions League title. They got close last season when they reached their maiden final, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Tuchel had been under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with PSG entering Christmas a point behind Lyon and Lille despite thrashing Strasbourg 4-0 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (Dec 23).

He had made five changes from the side which drew 0-0 with Lille at the weekend, with Kylian Mbappe fit to start after recovering from a muscle injury.

Teenage defender Timothee Pembele pounced in the 18th minute to score his first Ligue 1 goal after Angel di Maria's shot was saved.

An Mbappe tap-in in the 80th minute was followed by an Idrissa Gueye piledriver and an opportunist finish from striker Moise Kean as PSG tore Strasbourg apart in the closing stages.