Football: PSG clash the true test for Bayern’s Champions League recruits

BERLIN – Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday with the stage set for star turns from their 2022-23 additions Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt.

With Bayern having won ten league titles in succession, the two big-name summer recruits were brought to Munich mainly with European nights in mind.

Bayern return to the Allianz Arena with a 1-0 advantage after former PSG forward Kingsley Coman’s second-half goal at the Parc des Princes in the first leg, the same scoreline and goalscorer of their 2019-20 Champions League final win.

Bayern need only to avoid defeat to ensure passage to the quarterfinals.

But just as it is for PSG boss Christophe Galtier, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is well aware that elimination will leave a burn that domestic results will not be able to cleanse.

Nagelsmann said as much after his side’s tighter-than-hoped win at Stuttgart on Saturday, saying he hoped it was not the result but “the manner and style of our game (against PSG) is how the season will be seen.”

Early European exits are not to be tolerated in the Bavarian capital, regardless of the quality of their opposition.

Only once have Bayern been knocked out before reaching the quarter finals in the past ten years, a decade in which they have lifted the European Cup twice.

That elimination came against eventual champions Liverpool in 2018-19 and despite winning the league and cup double that same season, the sting ultimately proved fatal for then manager Niko Kovac.

After Bayern’s 2-1 win at Stuttgart on Saturday, Nagelsmann locked the dressing room door to give a speech reminding his side of the task ahead of them against Paris.

“I told them that on Wednesday we have a very important game and that we need to bring our intensity,” the 35-year-old manager told Germany’s Sky.

“They’re a difficult team to beat and are one of the best teams in Europe.”

Key to that intensity and focus will be Mane, who has a habit of performing on the European stage, including scoring a go-ahead goal for Liverpool at the Allianz Arena which helped secure Bayern’s elimination.