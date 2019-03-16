Football: PSG captain Thiago Silva receives French citizenship

PARIS (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian captain Thiago Silva has been granted French citizenship, he announced on Twitter on Friday (March 15).

The 34-year-old's decision means PSG have an extra space in their squad for a non-EU player.

Silva has played 274 games since joining the reigning Ligue 1 champions in 2012 and has 77 caps for Brazil.

"Today me, my wife @Belle-Silva, and my children Isago and Iago have become French citizens. It's a very happy day for us because we have been in Paris for six-and-a-half years and we really feel at home," he said.

"Thanks to France, a country which has welcomed us so much where we have experienced some unforgettable moments. Vive la France," he added.