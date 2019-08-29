Football: Proposed Oct 11 Brazil-Thailand friendly in Singapore called off

SINGAPORE - A proposed friendly between the Brazil and Thailand national football teams at Singapore's National Stadium on Oct 11 has been called off.

The Football Association of Thailand confirmed the news on its Facebook page on Thursday (Aug 29).

Its general secretary Korrawee Prissananantakul added that the match was cancelled because the five-time world champions had wanted to play two games, but could not find another opponent to play in Singapore.

It is understood the deal fell through because the Brazil-Thailand friendly was scheduled for the Oct 7-15 Fifa international match window, where most Asian teams are involved in the second round of World Cup qualifiers which kick off on Sept 5.

While qualifiers for South American teams do not start until March 2020, and Thailand were willing to play on Oct 11 as they do not have a qualifier then, match organisers struggled to find a second opponent for Brazil.

The Straits Times had reported on Aug 19 about ongoing discussions to make the Brazil-Thailand game happen in Singapore, with the Football Association of Singapore confirming an approach was made to stage the match at the National Stadium.

The Selecao would have been no strangers to Singapore as they last played at the new National Stadium in 2014, when Neymar scored all four goals in a 4-0 win over Japan in front of a sellout 51,577-strong crowd.