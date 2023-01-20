Football: Problems at Liverpool? There’s always a way out, says Klopp

LONDON – After nearly two decades of sparring for silverware, the startling declines of Liverpool and Chelsea will be laid bare when they meet for their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.
Just last season, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds came within touching distance of an unprecedented quadruple, while Graham Potter’s Blues were winners of the Fifa Club World Cup under former manager Thomas Tuchel.
Liverpool finished second in the Premier League and Chelsea came third, with the Merseyside club beating the London side in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals.
Those battles will seem like distant memories this weekend as ninth-placed Liverpool host 10th-placed Chelsea.
Speaking on Friday ahead of his 1,000th game as manager, Klopp took the time to reflect on his career and said he was still enjoying his role despite his team’s troubles.
“Most of the time it has gone in the right direction and what you learn from that is you solve football problems with football solutions and there is always a way out,” the German said.
“For me it’s the best job in the world. Not a relaxing job or lots of holiday... but I am still enjoying it, absolutely.”
When asked what Liverpool need to do to rectify their recent issues, he added: “We need consistency in a good way. We have to defend at a high level which we haven’t done often enough, and based on that we can create chances.
“We have to defend together. It’s intense and will never be different. We have to show we are ready for that all the time.”
Liverpool’s dismal performance in last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion meant they have lost back-to-back Premier League games for a second time this season.
The Reds have suffered six defeats overall, three times as many as in the entirety of 2021-22.
An injection of youth steadied the ship in a 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek and Klopp now must decide whether the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are better bets going forward than seasoned veterans such as Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.
Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea last season ended level – 1-1 at Anfield and 2-2 at Stamford Bridge – before the Reds overcame the Blues in the FA Cup and League Cup finals, but only on penalties.
Both managers still harbour hopes of climbing into the top four but with multiple injuries hurting their teams, gatecrashing the race to qualify for the Champions League looks a tough ask.
Liverpool are without Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk, while Chelsea will miss Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria.
Klopp has achieved enough in his long reign to keep the critics largely at bay, but Potter is on shaky ground only four months after replacing the sacked Tuchel.
Despite a huge spending spree under the club’s new owners, Chelsea had lost seven of their previous 10 matches in all competitions prior to a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace last weekend.
Away from home, the Blues are winless in five league matches, their longest run since September to December 2015.
Potter could give a debut to Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk after his £88 million (S$143.7 million) move from Shakhtar Donetsk as he seeks to find the magic formula.
The Chelsea boss, like Klopp, believes his team’s season is not over yet.
“We’ve been through a really tough time but are still together as a club. That is very positive,” he said.
“There are things to look forward to in terms of players coming back from injury. We just have to focus on the next game.
“Anfield is a tough place to go at any point. Jurgen is a top manager and a top team but we’ve come through a tough spell. There is a buzz at the training ground.” AFP, REUTERS