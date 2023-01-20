Football: Problems at Liverpool? There’s always a way out, says Klopp

LONDON – After nearly two decades of sparring for silverware, the startling declines of Liverpool and Chelsea will be laid bare when they meet for their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Just last season, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds came within touching distance of an unprecedented quadruple, while Graham Potter’s Blues were winners of the Fifa Club World Cup under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League and Chelsea came third, with the Merseyside club beating the London side in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

Those battles will seem like distant memories this weekend as ninth-placed Liverpool host 10th-placed Chelsea.

Speaking on Friday ahead of his 1,000th game as manager, Klopp took the time to reflect on his career and said he was still enjoying his role despite his team’s troubles.

“Most of the time it has gone in the right direction and what you learn from that is you solve football problems with football solutions and there is always a way out,” the German said.

“For me it’s the best job in the world. Not a relaxing job or lots of holiday... but I am still enjoying it, absolutely.”

When asked what Liverpool need to do to rectify their recent issues, he added: “We need consistency in a good way. We have to defend at a high level which we haven’t done often enough, and based on that we can create chances.

“We have to defend together. It’s intense and will never be different. We have to show we are ready for that all the time.”