Football: Pressure on Potter to deliver return on Chelsea investment

LONDON – Chelsea may have spent over £500 million (S$806.7 million) on new players, but their first season under new ownership will end without any trophies to show for it unless they can conquer Europe in the coming months.

The Blues travel to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday already out of both domestic Cups and languishing in 10th in the Premier League.

Winning the Champions League could be their best route back into the competition next season as they sit 10 points adrift of the top four in the English top flight.

But Graham Potter’s men have won just two games in their last 12 since European football shut down for the winter.

“You can’t talk about the long term because that doesn’t exist in this job,” said the Chelsea boss of the pressure to deliver immediate results at such a big club.

“You have to acknowledge there’s a long term but there’s a short term and medium term that is challenging for us in terms of results.

“We have to understand that, go to Dortmund with humility, with respect, and try to get the result.”

Potter had often spoken about the mutual understanding he has with club owner Todd Boehly that rebuilding a squad takes time.

Whether or not he will be afforded patience, he has had to juggle a lengthy injury list in the meantime and bed in an avalanche of January signings, while also trying to maintain harmony in a bloated squad of 33 first-team players.

He has already had tough choices to make for the rest of his side’s European campaign.

With only three new players allowed to be added to Chelsea’s Champions League squad and the arrival of eight new signings, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana have been left out, while Malo Gusto will spend the second half of the season back on loan at Lyon.

But the three additions of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez should add firepower and a creative spark to a side badly lacking in a goal threat.

All three have commanded a €100 million (S$142.5 million) fee at some point in their careers.