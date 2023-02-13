Football: Premier League talking points from the weekend

VAR in the spotlight again

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was introduced to eradicate human error on major decisions made by on-field referees, but three incidents last weekend highlighted mistakes made by the VAR officials themselves.

Leaders Arsenal drew 1-1 after VAR allowed Brentford’s equaliser to stand despite an offside in the build-up. Brighton were also held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace after Pervis Estupinan’s goal was wrongly chalked off for offside.

Chelsea were also aggrieved when West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek blocked Conor Gallagher’s shot with his arm. But claims for a penalty were ignored, with Chelsea manager Graham Potter saying it was a “good save”.

Arsenal need Jesus back soon

Arsenal have coped admirably with the loss of injured forward Gabriel Jesus but there are signs they need the Brazilian back as soon as possible if they are to stay ahead in the title race.

In consecutive weeks, Everton and Brentford comfortably thwarted Arsenal’s attacking supply lines. Jesus, a veteran of title races with Manchester City, offers creativity, goals and work rate and has the ability to unlock the tightest of defences.

He is making steady progress from knee surgery and while no return date has been set, Mikel Arteta and fans will know that Arsenal’s title chances will be enhanced considerably if he is available soon.

Felix offers hope to goal-shy Chelsea

Graham Potter may have found a partial answer to Chelsea’s lack of goals in the form of Portuguese winger Joao Felix who put the Blues ahead in their 1-1 draw against West Ham in only his second appearance for the Londoners.

Felix, on loan from Atletico Madrid, shone on his debut for Chelsea last month against Fulham before he was sent off and had to serve a three-match suspension.

But Potter said his side, who have scored only 23 goals in 22 league games this season, just half the total of league leaders Arsenal, were still a work in progress, despite signs of improvement against West Ham. REUTERS