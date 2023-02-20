Football: Premier League talking points

Arsenal arrest slide to ignite title race

With Arsenal not having won in their previous three games and down 2-1 after 31 minutes against Aston Villa, obituaries were being written for their title chances but Mikel Arteta’s side rediscovered their verve and came back to win 4-2.

In doing so, they redrew the title picture entirely as later in the day Manchester City, who outclassed the Gunners in a 3-1 midweek win that looked to have tipped the title scales in their favour, were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal’s next three league games see them take on Leicester City, Everton and Bournemouth, all of whom are currently in the bottom half of the table and, if they want to keep City at bay, there will be no margin for error.

Chelsea head for spurs in crisis mode

Chelsea manager Graham Potter cut a forlorn figure after the Blues’ 1-0 home defeat by bottom club Southampton, with the boos of fans ringing in his ears, and he admitted after the game that he was responsible for the weak first-half performance by his much-changed but still struggling side.

Chelsea improved after the break when Potter brought on Raheem Sterling, back from injury, followed by Kai Havertz and expensive new signing Mykhailo Mudryk. But still they failed to score, meaning the Blues have found the net only four times in eight league games in 2023.

Next up is a trip to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, when another defeat could put to the test the trust that Chelsea’s American owners have placed in Potter.

Leeds must intensify manager hunt

Everton have shown what a new manager “bounce” can do, earning six points out of the nine available since Sean Dyche arrived to move the struggling Merseyside club out of the relegation zone.

Leeds United, who lost 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, have dropped into the bottom three and they surely need to find a replacement for Jesse Marsch as a matter of urgency. Michael Skubala remains in temporary charge, but a new week may bring a new determination to hire a full-time saviour.

Leeds did not have a shot on target in the 90 minutes at Everton and would have lost by a far greater margin had their hosts not been so wasteful in front of goal. REUTERS