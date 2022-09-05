Football: Premier League talking points

LONDON - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:

Have United turned the corner?

After Manchester United lost their opening two games of the season, including a humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Brentford, their season was written off before it had even begun.

But Erik ten Hag's side have since won four straight games, including beating Liverpool and, on Sunday, league leaders Arsenal, who had a 100 per cent record going into the game.

On top of the results, United have also invested around £140 million (S$225 million) to bring in Casemiro from Real Madrid in midfield and Antony on the wing from Ajax Amsterdam.

Brazilian Antony scored on his debut at Old Trafford and while compatriot Casemiro has yet to start, few doubt he will add some extra steel and experience to United's midfield.

But what has been most noticeable in the run of wins has been the performances of two earlier close-season signings - central defender Lisandro Martinez and left-back Tyrell Malacia.

They have given some much needed solidity and composure to a back-line that had so often been panicky and flaky.

The other addition, Christian Eriksen, gave his best display so far against Arsenal with his clever play and smart positional sense appearing to bring out the best in Bruno Fernandes.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's future now settled, until January at least, there is suddenly an air of confidence around Old Trafford but have the Red Devils turned the corner?

The fans will be wary of any grand claims - there were moments under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when United looked to be heading in a positive direction before it all unravelled again.

Ten Hag was wise to dampen any talk of United being back among the best. "I understand fans are dreaming and the standards of Manchester United have to be good, but we're at the start of a process, we're still far away," he said.