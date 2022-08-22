Football: Premier League talking points

LONDON (REUTERS) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend: Arsenal finally discover ruthless edge

After years of fragility, Arsenal finally appear to have rediscovered a ruthless edge as they claimed a third successive win to start a season for the first time in 18 years.

A 3-0 romp at Bournemouth on Saturday (Aug 20) sent the Gunners to the top of the table before Manchester City's game on Sunday, and evidence is growing that they might be able to sustain a challenge.

The addition of forward Gabriel Jesus and wing back Oleksandr Zinchenko from champions Manchester City appears to have helped spread a winning mentality throughout the team.

A year after losing their opening three games, Arsenal are flying and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale explained the difference to last season, when they finished fifth.

"It's crazy how our mentality has changed from the end of last season. We're more ruthless," he said. "We saw how close we came last season (to a Champions League place).

"Zinchenko and Jesus know how to win."

Everton must face up to lack of firepower