Football: Premier League refers Everton for alleged financial breach

LONDON – The English Premier League has referred Everton to an independent commission for an alleged breach of financial fair play rules last season, it announced on Friday without giving details.

The Toffees, in response, said in a statement that the club were disappointed by the decision.

“The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations,” it said.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission.

“The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.”

Sky Sports reported that the commission will hear representations from both sides “in private and behind closed doors”. Thereafter, a judgment will be published on the Premier League website.

There is also reportedly a chance for an appeal from either side following a verdict.

Under Premier League rules, teams can make a maximum loss of £105 million (S$171.2 million) over three years, although special allowances were made for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Everton recorded a total loss of nearly £372 million over the past three years.

The club, owned by British-Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri, has attributed at least £170 million of that to the impact of the pandemic.

Both Burnley, relegated from English football’s top flight last season, and Leeds wrote to the league last May to question whether Everton’s reported three-year losses breached financial rules.

“The Premier League confirms that it has today (Friday) referred an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules by Everton Football Club to a commission,” said a statement from the league.

Financial fair play regulations are designed to stop clubs running up big losses through spending on players, as well as ensuring sponsorship deals are genuine commercial agreements.

Champions Manchester City were last month charged over more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group in 2008.