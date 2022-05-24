Football: Premier League champions Man City paint town blue with open top bus parade

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years in spectacular style on Monday (May 23) as fans thronged the streets of the city to party with their heroes for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

City nearly lost their crown to Liverpool on the last day of the season on Sunday when Pep Guardiola's side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before scoring three goals in a dramatic five-minute turnaround to win 3-2.

The players and staff, decked in City's sky blue and holding the Premier League trophy aloft, waved at fans from an open top bus as confetti rained down and blue smoke flares were lit along the route.

"It is amazing, to do this for the fourth time. We couldn't really do it last year because of Covid but amazing to see so many people here to celebrate with us," midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said.