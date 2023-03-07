Football: Potter counting on Felix against Dortmund

LONDON – Chelsea manager Graham Potter is depending on the attacking quality of Joao Felix to help overturn a 1-0 deficit in their Champions League last-16, second-leg clash against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

But not without making a joke about the Portuguese getting sent off on his Blues debut against Fulham.

Said Potter on Tuesday: “Providing he isn’t tackling anyone on the halfway line, we’re happy with him.

“His quality is clear. He makes things happen from an attacking perspective, has hit the bar twice and had other chances.

“The fact he can play in many positions is good. We’ve used him more centrally, but he can play anywhere in the attacking phase of the game.”

The feeling is mutual with Felix, who has shown promise in his six appearances since joining on loan from Atletico Madrid in the January window.

When asked about the move to London, he said: “I needed it (the move to Chelsea). When I left Atletico, I thought it was good for me and for them. So it was the perfect deal to try something different.

“I always tried to do my best and sometimes it didn’t work. So I had to change to see if things go different. This loan is important for me and I am very happy to play here...

“It’s a different kind of football, the league is different. The way the teams play in La Liga or Premier League is totally different.

“Chelsea is a team that likes to attack, has the ball, dominate the game. So that is the game I like to play. I feel very free to play here and as I like. I love it.”

His ability in forward areas is key as Chelsea have to be positive to try and turn the tie around at Stamford Bridge.

Said Potter: “We have to play well, be positive. It’s a special occasion for us to try to get into the last eight of the Champions League.

“We’ve had some games where we could’ve scored more than one and we need that performance tomorrow night.

“We’re playing against a top team, a team that is in a good place with the wins they’ve had. The boys are in a good place and are motivated.”

After Chelsea ended their run of six games without a win with a 1-0 success against Leeds United at the weekend, left-back Ben Chilwell said he hoped it would signal a change in fortunes.

He said: “Saturday was a win, but we don’t want to get carried away. We want to win every game at Stamford Bridge. It is a step in the right direction, but we need to push on now.

“If we can get a win on Tuesday, that can hopefully set us up for the rest of the season.”

Dortmund, in contrast, travel to London as European football’s most in-form team, having chalked up 10 wins from as many games to start 2023.

Nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich at Christmas, Dortmund have closed the gap and now sit second on goal difference.

Against Chelsea, they will be counting on English teenager Jude Bellingham, who has been their standout player in Europe’s elite competition.

In six Champions League games this season – two of which as captain – Bellingham, has scored four goals and laid on an assist.

He is also a leader on the pitch with Dortmund coach Edin Terzic bringing Bellingham into a three-man leadership group alongside Marco Reus and World Cup-winning defender Mats Hummels, who has frequently described the Birmingham City academy product as “the oldest 19-year-old player in the world”. AFP, REUTERS