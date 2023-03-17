Football: Potter wants Chelsea to continue to fight through the storm

LONDON – Chelsea manager Graham Potter has urged his players to continue “fighting through the storm” as he prepares for their Premier League home game against Everton on Saturday.

The 47-year-old’s job is safe for now, largely because of the Blues’ recent revival – they are aiming for a fourth straight win in all competitions.

Chelsea head into Saturday’s clash on the back of a 3-1 league win over 10-man Leicester City last weekend.

“Results give everyone belief and happiness. And we’re here to win,” said Potter. “You need luck.

“As much as you can be good, it’s important to be lucky.

“But you can’t wait for that to come around. Sometimes you have to fight through the storm.

“We’ve come out of it with three wins but we need to carry it on.”

Despite their progress of late, the Blues are in 10th place and are 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (48).

Before the win over Leicester, Chelsea beat Leeds United 1-0.

On Tuesday, they defeated German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League last 16 for a 2-1 aggregate win.

In the draw for the quarter-finals on Friday, they were drawn against holders Real Madrid in what is possibly the toughest test for them in the business end of the season.

For now, though, Potter is focusing on the Premier League.

“Where we are now is to focus on Everton,” he said.

“There are three points up for grabs against a tough team.

“They play to their strengths and that is what we must focus on.”

The Blues are unbeaten in 27 home games in the English top flight against Everton, since a 1-0 loss in November 1994.

They have won four of their last six such games against the Toffees, while conceding just one goal.

Potter also confirmed that Raheem Sterling has a hamstring issue and will be in the treatment room along with Mason Mount, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta, while N’Golo Kante “has a chance of being in the squad”.

Everton are in 15th on 25 points but are just a point ahead of Leicester, West Ham United and Bournemouth, all of whom have a game in hand.

Manager Sean Dyche will know that there will be a huge challenge at Stamford Bridge.

The Merseyside club have lost four and drawn one of their last five away games in 2023, conceding at least two goals in each and 13 in total.

The Toffees will, however, hope to carry on the momentum from their 1-0 win over Brentford last week.

Dyche has no fresh injury concerns, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson are still doubtful.

REUTERS