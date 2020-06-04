Football: Portuguese league returns after coronavirus lockdown

FC Porto defender Pepe wears a face mask before a match against FC Famalicao on June 3, 2020.
FC Porto defender Pepe wears a face mask before a match against FC Famalicao on June 3, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

LISBON (AFP) - The Portuguese Primeira Liga became the second top European football league to return on Wednesday (June 3) following the coronavirus lockdown as Portimonense beat Gil Vicente.

Lucas' goal early in the second half secured a 1-0 win for second-bottom Portimonense to boost their survival hopes.

League leaders Porto visit Familicao later on Wednesday.

The German Bundesliga restarted in mid-May, while Spain's La Liga, the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A are all scheduled to resume later this month.

However, Ligue 1 in France and the Dutch Eredivisie both saw their seasons ended early.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content