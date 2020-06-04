Football: Portuguese league returns after coronavirus lockdown

LISBON (AFP) - The Portuguese Primeira Liga became the second top European football league to return on Wednesday (June 3) following the coronavirus lockdown as Portimonense beat Gil Vicente.

Lucas' goal early in the second half secured a 1-0 win for second-bottom Portimonense to boost their survival hopes.

League leaders Porto visit Familicao later on Wednesday.

The German Bundesliga restarted in mid-May, while Spain's La Liga, the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A are all scheduled to resume later this month.

However, Ligue 1 in France and the Dutch Eredivisie both saw their seasons ended early.