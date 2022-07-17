S'pore police investigating pitch invasion incidents after Liverpool-Palace match

SINGAPORE - Two men who jumped the barricade at the National Stadium after the exhibition football match between English Premier League sides Liverpool and Crystal Palace on Friday night (July 15) are assisting with police investigations.

In response to queries, a police spokesman said they received a call for assistance at the National Stadium at 11.19pm on Friday.

"Two men, aged 17 and 41, will be assisting in investigations for the offence of wilful trespass under Section 21(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906," he added.

The offence of wilful trespass carries a punishment of a fine not exceeding $1,000.

Liverpool, 19-time English champions and one of the best-supported football teams in the world, beat Palace 2-0 in front of 50,217 fans to lift the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy. Both clubs were here on a tour before the new EPL season kicks off on August 6.

After the trophy presentation, the Liverpool squad took a victory lap on the pitch to acknowledge and applaud their supporters.

As they were strolling along the south stand of the stadium, two men, wearing Liverpool's red home jersey, leapt over the advertising hoarding and onto the pitch in quick succession.