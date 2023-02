SINGAPORE – The dark clouds are looming over Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium as Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim’s club hurtles towards relegation. Protests against Lim have intensified with relations between supporters and owner now looking damaged beyond repair.

And yet the club remains steadfast in its belief that their team, who are second from bottom in La Liga, will emerge from their poor run to beat the drop. It also maintained that Lim, 69, has no intention of throwing in the towel.