Football: Pele 'super strong' as he recovers from tumour, says daughter

SAO PAULO (REUTERS) - Football legend Pele is at home and "super strong" as he recovers from a colon tumour, his daughter said on Saturday (Jan 22) in what appeared to be a rebuttal of media reports that his condition had worsened.

The 81-year-old former Santos and New York Cosmos player was discharged from hospital on Thursday after undergoing two days of chemotherapy treatment.

Pele had surgery to remove a colon tumour in September 2021 and has been in an out of the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo in the months since.

His daughter Kely Nascimento said in an Instagram post her father was doing well.

"I don't know what came out where but everybody is sending me messages, everybody is worried," she said, before adding, "Nothing has changed."

"There is nothing new to report. My father goes to the hospital every month. So these things are going to come out now and again, sometimes he'll go twice a month. But nothing has changed, he is at home, he's good, recovering well, and is super strong."

Sports TV network ESPN had reported the cancer had spread and that the three-time World Cup winner was diagnosed with a tumour in the intestine, one in the liver and the beginning of another in a lung.

His business manager declined to confirm or deny those reports.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.

He has reduced his public appearances but remains active on social media.