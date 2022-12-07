Football: Pele’s health ‘improving progressively’

SAO PAULO - Pele’s health is “improving progressively,” his doctors said on Tuesday, a week after the 82-year-old Brazilian football legend was hospitalised amid ongoing treatment for colon cancer.

With the World Cup in full swing in Qatar, fans have been on edge over the health of the footballer considered by many the greatest of all time, who has been in fragile health in recent years.

Pele was hospitalised last Tuesday in Sao Paulo for what doctors called a “reevaluation” of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been undergoing since having surgery in September 2021 to remove a colon tumour.

They also diagnosed a respiratory infection, which they are treating with antibiotics.

His family said it was the result of a Covid-19 infection that Pele, who is fully vaccinated, contracted three weeks ago.

Pele “continues improving progressively, especially the respiratory infection,” his medical team said in a statement.

“He remains in a standard room, with stable vital signs, conscious and with no new complications.”

‘This is for him’

The player known as “The King” got a moving tribute on Tuesday from the Brazilian national team after they danced their way to a dazzling 4-1 win over South Korea in the World Cup, securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

Neymar and team returned to the pitch after the match carrying a banner marked “Pele!” with a picture of the football icon celebrating Brazil’s 1970 World Cup championship – the third of the country’s record five titles.