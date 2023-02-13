Football: Pedri guides Barca past Villarreal to earn 11-point La Liga lead

BARCELONA – Pedri’s strike earned Barcelona a battling 1-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday to move the Catalan club 11 points clear of second-place Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

The champions, who won the Club World Cup on Saturday, face Elche in midweek to try and bite back into the growing gap.

Earlier, Memphis Depay scored his first Atletico Madrid goal as Diego Simeone’s side beat Celta Vigo 1-0 to consolidate their position in fourth.

Barcelona rode their luck in a gripping clash at Estadio de la Ceramica but held off a Yellow Submarine onslaught to continue marching towards their goal of winning the title for the first time since 2019.

Defender Ronald Araujo in particular made a number of superb blocks and interceptions to help protect Barcelona’s slim advantage until the end, locking in another clean sheet.

Barcelona have shut out opponents 16 times in 21 league games this season, conceding just seven goals.

“The truth is we are working really hard (defensively),” Araujo told Movistar.

“We had to correct this from last season, when teams scored a lot of goals against us, and it was hard for us to keep clean sheets.

“We’re doing well at the back and the midfielders aren’t leaving spaces, the forwards too. It’s the fruit of (our) work.”

La Liga top scorer Robert Lewandowski missed two big chances for Barcelona.

However the Polish international, La Liga’s top scorer with 14 goals, made up for it with a cushioned pass for Pedri to open the scoring after 18 minutes.