Football: Paul Scholes charged by FA for alleged betting breaches

LONDON (REUTERS) - Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules, the English governing body said on Tuesday (April 16).

It is alleged that the 44-year-old former England international placed 140 bets on football matches between August 2015 and January 2019, the FA said in a statement.

The period covers when Scholes was a part-owner of non-league side Salford City, but before his appointment as Oldham manager in February 2019.

"Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's Betting Rules," the FA statement read.

Scholes' spell in charge of Oldham started brightly with a win, but he failed to pick up another victory in his next six games and left with the side languishing in 14th place in the fourth tier.

Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during a glittering playing career with United, resigned as a club director at Salford, while retaining his 10 per cent stake, before taking the Oldham job.

He recently left his role as manager of League Two outfit Oldham Athletic after only 31 days in charge.

He has until April 26 to respond to the FA charge.

Representatives of Scholes could not immediately be reached for comment.