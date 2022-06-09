Football: Paris police chief acknowledges 'failure' at Champions League final

Liverpool fans stand outside the State de France in Paris on May 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (AFP) - The head of Paris police acknowledged on Thursday (June 9) the "failure" of security operations for the Champions League final last month and apologised for tear gassing supporters as they tried to enter the stadium.

"It is obviously a failure," Didier Lallement told a commission investigating the fiasco at the French Senate.

"It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It's a failure because the image of the country was undermined."

He said he was "sorry" for authorising the use of tear gas to move supporters away from the stadium before the match, but added that there was "no other means" of relieving the growing pressure at the gates.

More On This Topic
Football: What caused the pre-match chaos at the Champions League final?
Football: France blames Liverpool, ticket fraud for Champions League crowd trouble

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top