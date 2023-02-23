Football: Panama become final team to qualify for Women’s World Cup

HAMILTON, New Zealand – Panama became the final team to book their ticket for the upcoming Women’s World Cup after they defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the final qualifying play-off at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Thursday.

Panama, who will play at the World Cup for the first time, will be in Group F with France, Jamaica and Brazil.

This year’s World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to Aug 20, will be the first edition to feature 32 teams.

Substitute Lineth Cedeno secured a sensational victory for Panama with a 75th-minute goal after she headed home a free kick played into the box by captain Marta Cox.

Cedeno, who came off the bench in the second half, collected a yellow card for taking off her shirt during the goal celebration.

Portugal and Haiti were the other two teams who booked their spots at the World Cup from the final qualifying play-offs that were held in Auckland and Hamilton.

World No. 1 United States are the defending world champions after they beat the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final in France.

The US received a boost of confidence ahead of their title defence as they beat Brazil 2-1 to clinch their fourth consecutive SheBelieves Cup title on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, less than 150 days before the World Cup.

Forward Mallory Swanson flicked in the game winner off an assist from Rose Lavelle in the second half, her seventh goal of the year, and the Americans hoisted the trophy after previously beating Canada 2-0 and Japan 1-0 in the round-robin tournament.

It marked quite a change from their demoralising run towards the end of 2022, when they recorded three straight losses for the first time since 1993, in friendlies against England, Spain and Germany.

“The whole time throughout the tournament, while we’re in camp, we’re talking about (how) it’s not just about this tournament it’s about preparation for the World Cup,” coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters.

“The fact that we were able to do well against such great opponents – all three of them, Canada, Japan and Brazil – is very motivating for us going forward because we believe that we still have a few things to fix and get better from it.”

With only two more matches expected before the US World Cup roster is announced, there is scarce time left for players to distinguish themselves. Many will return to their NWSL clubs ahead of the top-flight American league’s March 25 kick-off.

Forward Alex Morgan, who slipped one past the Brazilian goalkeeper in first-half stoppage time, has all but punched her ticket as one of a handful of veterans expected to anchor a young squad.

“All I can say is she’s a true winner,” said Andonovski.

“Great leader, winner and she always comes through when you need her.” REUTERS