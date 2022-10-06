Football: Out of form, depleted and on the brink, but Lion City Sailors vow to fight till the end

SINGAPORE - The Lion City Sailors know they have messed up. But the errors that have led to them dropping the ball in their defence of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title, no longer matter.

What matters, said interim head coach Luka Lalic, is to prove to everyone - including themselves - that they are not no-hopers, even as three losses on the bounce have left them on the brink of losing their crown.

A fourth straight loss to league leaders Albirex Niigata at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday night will see the Japanese side seal the title.

"We are, I think, at the moment, more motivated than ever, since I took over the team, to produce a good result," said Lalic, who took the helm a day after Kim Do-hoon left the club by mutual consent on Aug 11.

"The general public may now have a perception about what type of team the Lion City Sailors have become, but I think the boys are hungry to show that this is not reality."

Things appeared rosy for the Sailors just six weeks ago, when they were three points clear of Albirex at the top of the table with a superior goal difference of 14.

But then came a dramatic slide in form and reverses to Geylang International (3-1), Tampines Rovers (2-1) and perhaps most shockingly second-from-bottom Balestier Khalsa (5-3) last week.

Lalic said the team have taken a hard look at themselves in the mirror and he believes they are ready to move on from the disappointments.

"What I am pleased with is that the players have taken ownership... Yes we made mistakes and the reaction to these mistakes and goals conceded will be self-doubt. It's natural.

"But we've acknowledged what has happened, closed that chapter and are ready to start a new one," said the 35-year-old.

After a training session the Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday morning, Lalic delivered a speech to lift the players and his message appeared to rouse them.

Sailors midfielder Adam Swandi said: "We take the losses together as a whole club and it's now not a matter of 'what went wrong'.

"We have a chance to redeem ourselves and to keep the title race going. This team has the capacity to do that. If we go into the game with our heads up, we know we have the quality to get a good result."

The form book, however, suggests it is a tall task. Albirex have lost only one of their last 24 matches and are unbeaten in all three prior meetings between the two teams this term (one win, two draws).