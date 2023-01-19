Football: Olise's wonder-strike forces Man United to settle for Palace draw

LONDON - Manchester United’s winning run came to an end as Michael Olise’s superb stoppage-time free-kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag’s side led through Bruno Fernandes’ first half strike at Selhurst Park as they looked to record their longest winning streak in 14 years.

But Olise halted United’s run at nine successive victories in all competitions when he smashed a breathtaking set-piece past David de Gea in the final seconds.

It was a major blow for United, who had hoped to climb to second place in the Premier League and put pressure on leaders Arsenal ahead of their visit to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Having beaten City 2-1 in the Manchester derby on Saturday, United left freezing south London disappointed not to make it 10 in a row.

Instead, United moved up to third, level on points with champions Manchester City and eight adrift of Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers.

City would go three points clear of United if they beat Tottenham on Thursday.

United, who haven’t won the title since 2013, can still put a little pressure on Arsenal if they beat the Gunners in north London.

Just 24 hours after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos declared their interest in buying United, Ten Hag is making the Old Trafford club more valuable to potential new owners by the day, regardless of this setback.

Palace beat United in south London on the final day of last season at the dismal culmination of Ralf Rangnick’s lacklustre reign as interim boss.

United have been revitalised by Ten Hag in the intervening eight months and the contrast between the two eras was immediately evident.

Ten Hag’s team went close to an early opener when Luke Shaw fizzed a half-volley just wide of the far post from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pass.

Wout Weghorst was making his United debut following his arrival on loan from Burnley after his spell at Besiktas was cut short.