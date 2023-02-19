Football: Pope red card leaves Newcastle with dilemma for League Cup final

LONDON – Newcastle United face a goalkeeping dilemma for Sunday’s League Cup final against Manchester United in their bid for their first major trophy since 1955.

A red card for goalkeeper Nick Pope in the 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool means the England international will be suspended for the showpiece event.

Martin Dubravka, who came on to replace him, is also unavailable because he is cup-tied after appearing earlier in the competition for United.

That means manager Eddie Howe is left with Loris Karius, who has never made an appearance for Newcastle, and journeyman goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

“It’s harsh for Nick because he’s been magnificent for us and to miss the next game is a huge blow for him,” Howe said, after the Reds ended his side’s 17-match Premier League unbeaten run.

“We’ve got a decision to make. Mark Gillespie has trained very well this season, as has Loris.

“I would have confidence in them, that’s what they’re in the squad for.

“They’ve both been very competitive and part of our group all season. I have full confidence.”

German custodian Karius spent a lengthy spell at Liverpool but was best remembered for two mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, after which he was loaned out and left the club in 2022.

“You can absolutely rely on him,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Pope’s red card came as he was caught out of position by a superb clearance from opposite number Alisson.

In attempting to head the ball clear, he managed only to handle it well outside of his area with Mohamed Salah set to pounce.

St James’ Park paid tribute to their former winger Christian Atsu as his tearful wife and children joined a minute’s applause for the former Ghana midfielder, after his death in the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria.

With Atsu’s face displayed on the scoreboard and fans chanting “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, his wife Marie-Claire Rupio wiped away tears during a moving minute’s applause from the 52,000 capacity crowd as one fan held up a Newcastle shirt bearing the star’s name.

REUTERS, AFP