Football: 'Nonsense' to claim United gave up against Liverpool, says Rashford

“We didn’t give up, that’s nonsense. We were unorganised – yes. Communication was bad – yes – that’s why we conceded the goals,” Rashford told reporters ahead of United’s Europa League last 16, first leg against Real Betis on Thursday.

“It comes down to the fact that I believe everyone was trying to get back into the game that much, we came away from the team’s principles, in and out of possession.

“I felt like the forwards were trying to press just as a forward unit – we weren’t connected with the midfield – and then the same with the midfield and the defence... we were talking, but I don’t think we were in agreement on what to do.”

The England international said it was important for United’s players to learn from the defeat and move on to the game against Betis, adding, “we just have to be thankful that the games are coming thick and fast”.

“Because of all the principles we have had from the beginning of the season, we are in a position where we are still fighting on all fronts and we still have a lot of games to play,” Rashford said.

“When we have a game like we did against Liverpool, we want to play again as soon as possible because we want to put it right. Tomorrow, hopefully we can do that.”

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes will continue to captain Manchester United in Harry Maguire’s absence despite being criticised for his performance in the loss to Liverpool, manager Erik ten Hag said.