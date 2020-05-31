Football: No positives from latest Premier League coronavirus tests

LONDON (AFP) - There have been no positive findings from the latest round of coronavirus testing carried out in the Premier League, the English top-flight announced on Saturday (May 30).

The fourth round of screening saw a total of 1,130 players and club staff tested, with the lack of any new cases bolstering the Premier League's plan to resume the season on June 17.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19," said a statement.

"Of these, zero have tested positive."

That means there have been just 12 positive cases from a combined total of 3,882 tests since Premier League players and club staff started being examined earlier this month.