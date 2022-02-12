Football: 'No excuses' as S'pore Under-23s target AFF championship trophy

SINGAPORE - National Under-23 head coach Nazri Nasir has called on his charges to show results by winning the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from Feb 14-26.

Singapore are in Group C with Thailand and Vietnam and will face their opponents on Feb 16 and 19 respectively.

Hosts Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Philippines and Brunei are in Group A while Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos are in Group B.

The three group winners and best-placed runners-up will advance to the semi-finals on Feb 24.

Only the winners' trophy matters for Nazri. The 51-year-old said: "We want to win. We aren't going there (just) to participate. It's been a while since we did well in regional tournaments, especially at youth level."

As a player, Nazri was known for his dogged presence in midfield, skippering Singapore to the 1998 Tiger Cup, and he wants his players to adopt the same winning mentality.

He said: "As a player, I wanted to win every game I played. For me, this isn't a tournament for youth development. The U-23s should be knocking on the door of the national team.

"The players have to fight every minute, push their limit and take responsibility. There is no room for reasons like youth development or that we are young. It's about winning and the players must believe in that."

Singapore U-23 captain Jacob Mahler said the players are heeding the words of their coach by displaying a desire to win even during training drills and games.

The Young Lions defender, 21, added: "It's (a winning mentality) what we are lacking in Singapore. We haven't got the results we've wanted at the youth tournaments. We can't use the excuse of development.

"Results matter and they show things are going in the positive way. We do want to go all the way and win the championship and create history."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the team have played only three competitive matches in the last two years at last October's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers. Then, Singapore beat the Philippines 1-0, drew 2-2 with Timor- Leste and lost 5-1 to South Korea.

A good performance against Vietnam and Thailand will strengthen their case for inclusion in the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi and even the Sept 10-25 Asian Games in Hangzhou.