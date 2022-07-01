Football: No club no worries, Madhu starts businesses before joining Balestier

SINGAPORE - Most footballers would be fretting if they were clubless for six months, but not Madhu Mohana, who made use of the time to start two businesses instead.

The 31-year-old was released from Tampines Rovers at the end of last season and turned down several local and Thai League 2 offers because they were not up to his expectations.

In his downtime, he started personalised football mentoring service MadKicks and sunglass line MadShades, before making his Singapore Premier League (SPL) return with Balestier Khalsa in June.

Madhu said: "I knew I wasn't going to retire from playing, but I wanted a break and try something new and plan for the future.

"Every footballer knows he cannot play until 50, so the earlier he plans for the future, the better. I have been playing professional football for 13 years and I didn't realise I actually have so much time to do other things all this while.

"If I can start two businesses in six months, I probably could have started 10 in 13 years!"

Never the best student in his Singapore Sports School days, Madhu completed a sports science and coaching diploma course at the International Sports Academy (ISA) and did well enough to earn a scholarship to pursue a sports management degree with ISA from September.

"I never liked studying, but as I was taking my diploma course, I got interested in the marketing aspects, and thought about how I could apply it to my businesses," he said.

And so, he started MadShades in February. From conceptualising the unique eco-friendly bamboo temples and cases that are its trademark look, to the creation of its website and social media accounts, as well stockpiling, it was all a one-man show. In just two weeks, he recouped his initial outlay of $2,000.

"I'm not going to be a millionaire from this, but it's good to just learn the ropes about running a business and it feels good to create something," said Madhu.

MadKicks was established on June 6 and has more to do with his passion for football and desire to give back to the sport.

It offers a curriculum of four, eight or 12 weeks to help players from age eight onwards to understand what it takes to be a professional footballer on and off the pitch. There is a trial to assess the player's level, before a tailor-made programme is created to help the client improve.

In the longer term, he hopes to recruit former Lions stalwarts like Shahril Ishak, Khairul Amri and Fazrul Nawaz to strengthen his team.

Madhu, who has an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) C coaching diploma, said: "I have played professionally in Singapore and Malaysia and played for the national team, so I know what it takes to succeed. It would be a dream if I can play a part in the development of a future Lion."

For now, he feels he still can add to his 33 international caps and also aims to help lift his club from their current sixth position out of eight SPL teams.