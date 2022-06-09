Football: Nishigaya proud of Lions' display against Kyrgyzstan but rues their lack of goals

SINGAPORE - For 76 minutes on Wednesday (June 9), it had seemed that the Singapore national team would secure a famous victory to significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the Asian Cup for only the second time in their history.

But two goals in the space of six minutes from hosts Kyrgyzstan saw the Lions fall 2-1 at the Dolen Omuzakov Stadium in Bishkek.

Singapore's sole appearance at the quadrennial continental showpiece came as hosts in 1984.

Head coach Takayuki Nishigaya said after the match: "I am very disappointed with the result but the players showed a very good performance so I am very proud of them."

The Japanese tactician however expressed his frustration at the Lions' failure to put away their chances - a similar gripe he had in his first match in charge - a 2-0 loss to Kuwait on June 1.

He said: "We created a lot of chances but we scored only one goal but I know we can score more. It is something I am confident we will improve on.

"We were able to put in a good performance against a strong side. We must continue this way. If we win the next two games, we can qualify. For now we must recover quickly and focus on the next game."

Kyrgyzstan, at world No. 95, are the highest-ranked side in Group F and for most of the contest, it seemed that 158th-ranked Singapore had their opponents' number.

But the Lions, who opened the scoring in the 57th minute, could not hold on to the lead and will only have themselves to blame after missing a host of chances.

They will now need to recover quickly and register a positive result on Saturday against group leaders Tajikistan (114th), who beat Myanmar (152nd) 4-0. The Lions will finish the qualifiers with a tie against Myanmar next Tuesday.

Before kick-off, the Lions were handed a blow when midfielder Yasir Hanapi - who started in last week's 2-0 friendly loss to Kuwait - was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

But Singapore showed their attacking intent from the get-go, creating two chances inside the opening five minutes.