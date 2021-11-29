Football: Neymar out for up to eight weeks after ankle injury in PSG win

PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris St Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle sprain that he sustained in Sunday's 3-1 Ligue 1 comeback victory at 10-man St Etienne, the French club said in a statement on Monday (Nov 29).

The 29-year-old twisted his ankle in the dying seconds of the match after treading on the leg of St Etienne’s Yvann Macon, which left him screaming in agony before he was carried off.

Neymar was later pictured leaving the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium on crutches.

"The examinations carried out last night confirm that Neymar Jr suffers from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries. An unavailability of six to eight weeks is to be expected," PSG said, adding that his injury will be evaluated again in 72 hours.

Neymar had earlier said in an Instagram post that setbacks were part of an athlete’s life and vowed to “come back better and stronger”.

Argentina star Lionel Messi set up all three PSG goals in the game as they stretched their lead at the top to 12 points.

The hosts went ahead after 24 minutes when Timothee Kolodziejczak, set up by a superb Wahbi Khazri through pass, shot straight at goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but Banga followed up and fired home from point-blank range.

The momentum swung towards PSG in a couple of minutes on the stroke of half-time.

Kolodziejczak was harshly shown a straight red card for bringing down Kylian Mbappe as the France striker charged towards goal and Marquinhos headed home Messi’s perfectly executed free kick.

Messi was at it again 11 minutes from time, whipping a fine pass behind the back of the defence for Angel di Maria, who finished with a curled effort into the far corner of the net.

Marquinhos headed home again from Messi’s cross in the last minute, three minutes after Neymar was carried off.