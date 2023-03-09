Football: Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist, says hospital

Neymar is expected to miss up to four months of action, almost certainly ruling him out for the rest of the season. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

DOHA - Brazil star Neymar’s upcoming surgery on his injured ankle in Qatar will be led by a renowned British specialist, the Aspetar hospital said on Wednesday.

The hospital confirmed that the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will be operated on at the sports medicine clinic and that Professor James Calder will lead the surgery.

“Aspetar’s expert ankle surgeon, Professor Pieter D’Hooghe and renowned ankle surgeon Professor James Calder from London, will perform the surgery,” the clinic said in a statement.

The Brazilian was previously treated at Aspetar, with Prof Calder involved, in January 2019.

Neymar is expected to miss up to four months of action, almost certainly ruling him out for the rest of the season.

“I’ll come back stronger,” Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, said on Twitter. AFP

More On This Topic
Football: PSG’s Neymar to undergo ankle surgery, ruled out for rest of season
Football: PSG's Neymar has 'ligament damage' in injured ankle

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top