Football: Neymar ankle surgery a success, says PSG

DOHA - Surgeons at a Qatari hospital on Friday “successfully” operated on the right ankle of Brazil star Neymar following an injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season, his club said.

The 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player hobbled into Aspetar hospital in Doha on crutches early on Friday and the operation was finished within hours.

“Neymar Jr was successfully operated on late this morning,” Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement.

“The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment.”

Neither the club nor Aspetar would say whether Neymar had left the hospital again.

The operation was led by British surgeon James Calder, who has treated several European football stars.

Neymar is facing up to four months on the sidelines after suffering the latest in a series of injury problems against Lille last month.

Fitness has been a regular concern since Paris Saint-Germain signed Neymar for a world-record €222 million in 2017.

He has played only 49 per cent of PSG’s Ligue 1 matches – 112 out of 228 – since his arrival.

Neymar, who was also treated in Qatar after suffering an injury to the same ankle in 2018, has vowed to “come back stronger” from his latest upset. AFP