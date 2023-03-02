Football: Newcastle's Saudi owners vow to build on League Cup final run

LONDON - Newcastle’s Saudi-funded ownership group say the League Cup final defeat against Manchester United has increased their desire to bring sustained success to the club.

Newcastle have been 80 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund since October 2021, with their investment in Eddie Howe’s squad playing a major role in the club’s revival.

The Magpies were languishing in the Premier League relegation zone when the consortium took over, but this season they have climbed to fifth in the table and reached a first cup final since 1999.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was at Wembley for the 2-0 loss against United and that disappointment has whetted the owners’ appetite for the future.

In a message to supporters, the club’s board said: “On the pitch, the team gave everything to achieve the victory we all craved. With the support of Eddie and the backroom team, they showed tenacity, bravery and absolute commitment to the cause right until the end.

“While the result didn’t go our way, the way everyone stuck together remains a source of immense pride. And we will always remember the incredible flag waving of all of our fans until the final moments of the match.

“That connection and sense of family is part of our identity, and we will need to call on it again as we go forward together into a crucial part of the season ahead.

“While our focus shifts back to the Premier League, our ambitions are strengthened by this experience and it will only make us even more determined as we move forward. Once again, thank you sincerely. We are United.” AFP