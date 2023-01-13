Football: Newcastle's Joelinton charged with drink-driving

LONDON - Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has been charged with drink driving, police said on Thursday.

He was arrested at 0120 GMT on Thursday after police pulled over his vehicle in Newcastle.

The 26-year-old Brazilian scored the second goal in Newcastle’s 2-0 League Cup quarter-final win over Leicester late on Tuesday.

“Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol,” a Northumbria Police spokesman said.

“He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Jan 26.”

Saudi-backed Newcastle are currently an impressive third in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

Newcastle are bidding to end a trophy drought that has seen them go without a major honour since winning the now defunct European Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969. AFP