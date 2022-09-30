Football: Newcastle swoop in for Australia striker Kuol

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Australia international forward Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners, the English Premier League club said on Friday.

The 18-year-old, who scored four A-League goals in eight appearances for the Mariners last season, will join Eddie Howe's side in January 2023 when the transfer window opens. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed.

"As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights," Kuol said in a statement.

"To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing."

Kuol made his debut for Australia in a 2-0 win against New Zealand on Sunday, making a telling contribution after coming off the bench in the 73rd minute and playing a part in the Socceroos' second goal.

His impressive performance was the latest in a brief career for a player who has yet to start an A-League game but who appears increasingly likely to be included in Graham Arnold's squad for November's World Cup squad in Qatar. REUTERS