Football: Newcastle sign left back Lewis from Norwich

LONDON (REUTERS) - Newcastle United have signed Northern Ireland left back Jamal Lewis from Championship (second-tier) side Norwich City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday (Sept 8).

Newcastle did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported they paid around £15 million (S$26 million) for the 22-year-old who had three years left on his contract at Norwich, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Lewis played 100 games in all competitions for Norwich since making his debut in 2017.

"It was a little bit unexpected but it was something that I was obviously looking forward to when I heard that there was serious interest, so I'm delighted to be here now," Lewis told the club website.

Lewis's signing follows the arrival of winger Ryan Fraser and striker Callum Wilson as manager Steve Bruce looks to build a side that pushes for a top-half finish after ending 13th last term.

Newcastle begin their new Premier League campaign at West Ham United on Saturday.