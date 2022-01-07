Football: Newcastle sign full-back Trippier from Atletico Madrid

LONDON (REUTERS) - Newcastle United have signed England international fullback Kieran Trippier from La Liga side Atletico Madrid on a 21/2-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday (Jan 7).

Tripper, 31, becomes Newcastle's first signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners in October.

"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be," Trippier said.

Newcastle did not disclose the transfer fee but Sky Sports reported the deal was worth £12 million (S$22 million).